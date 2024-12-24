Detroit police searching for suspect in deadly shooting on city's east side

Metro Detroiters take to malls for last-minute Christmas shopping and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting on the city's east side Monday night.

Craig Michael Bergeron Detroit Police Department

Police say the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Kercheval Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s fatally shot.

The suspect, 34-year-old Craig Michael Bergeron, fled the scene in a white SUV, according to police.

Bergeron was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and black boots. He has shoulder-length individual braids.

Anyone who recognizes Bergeron or who has information on the shooting is asked to call DPD's Major Crimes Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.