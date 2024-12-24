Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for suspect in deadly shooting on city's east side

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting on the city's east side Monday night. 

suspect-craig-bergeron.jpg
Craig Michael Bergeron Detroit Police Department

Police say the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Kercheval Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s fatally shot. 

The suspect, 34-year-old Craig Michael Bergeron, fled the scene in a white SUV, according to police. 

Bergeron was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and black boots. He has shoulder-length individual braids.

Anyone who recognizes Bergeron or who has information on the shooting is asked to call DPD's Major Crimes Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

