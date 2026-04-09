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Sunshine, cool temperatures to greet fans at University of Michigan parade, celebration

By
Vytas Reid
Vytas Reid
Meteorologist
Vytas Reid joins the CBS Detroit team as a meteorologist, having previously worked in West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Baltimore and Flint.
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Vytas Reid,
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Weather conditions appear to be ideal for Saturday's parade and celebration honoring the 2026 University of Michigan men's basketball national championship team.

Saturday's festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with the parade route along State Street from the President's House to Yost Ice Arena. The celebration hosted by Champions Circle will begin at 1 p.m. at the university's Crisler Center.

u-of-m-parade-forecast.jpg
The forecast for April 11, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

The forecast shows a perfectly crisp weekend is on tap for Ann Arbor — just the kind of cool, comfortable weather that makes maize and blue pop a little brighter. With sunshine overhead and a refreshing breeze keeping things lively, it's as if the forecast itself is showing up to celebrate the Wolverines.  

Not too hot, not too chilly — just ideal conditions for a victory parade, where fans can cheer, players can bask, and nobody has to worry about melting face paint or numb fingers.  

In other words, pure Michigan magic with a championship-worthy chill.

The above video originally aired on April 7, 2026.

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