Sunshine, cool temperatures to greet fans at University of Michigan parade, celebration

Weather conditions appear to be ideal for Saturday's parade and celebration honoring the 2026 University of Michigan men's basketball national championship team.

Saturday's festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with the parade route along State Street from the President's House to Yost Ice Arena. The celebration hosted by Champions Circle will begin at 1 p.m. at the university's Crisler Center.

The forecast for April 11, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

The forecast shows a perfectly crisp weekend is on tap for Ann Arbor — just the kind of cool, comfortable weather that makes maize and blue pop a little brighter. With sunshine overhead and a refreshing breeze keeping things lively, it's as if the forecast itself is showing up to celebrate the Wolverines.

Not too hot, not too chilly — just ideal conditions for a victory parade, where fans can cheer, players can bask, and nobody has to worry about melting face paint or numb fingers.

In other words, pure Michigan magic with a championship-worthy chill.

The above video originally aired on April 7, 2026.