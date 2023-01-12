Sumpter Township man, 89, killed in vehicle collision involving train

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say an 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was killed on in a crash involving a train.

Sumpter Township police say the man was driving on Rawsonville Road, south of Bemis Road when he was hit. The road was closed following the crash and has since reopened as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was the only occupant in the vehicle, authorities say.

Railroad police, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.