Summit Academy student arrested after Huron Township police investigate threats

A seventh-grade student at Summit Academy North High School in Romulus, Michigan, was arrested following an investigation into a threats complaint.

On Sept. 16, a Huron Township Police Department Summit Academy School Resource Officer responded to a threat complaint at the high school.

Based on the initial investigation, the student was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Summit Academy School District Superintendent Jason Hamstra issued the following statement on the investigation:

"Towards the end of the school day, the middle school administration was informed by a teacher that a middle school student had made threatening comments. The administrators and our school resource officer followed our safety protocols. The student was immediately escorted to the office to begin a preliminary investigation. Based on this investigation, and in collaboration with the Huron Township Police Department, the student was taken into police custody. "We are very proud of how our staff handled this situation. The safety of our school community is always a top priority. This is a reminder to please talk to your children about the importance of reporting to a trusted adult any concerning comment or behavior. Our Summit family is a strong community. We thank each of you for your commitment and dedication to the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

The student was being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center pending review of charges by the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

In June, a ninth-grader was arrested over threats made to other students at Summit Academy North High School.