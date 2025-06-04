Summit Academy student arrested after police investigate threats to other students

A ninth-grader was taken into custody over threats made to other students at Summit Academy North High School in Romulus, Michigan.

The investigation began Wednesday morning, based on a report that the Huron Township Police Department said its school resource officer assigned to the Middlebelt Road campus received.

Summit Superintendent Jason Hamstra provided additional details in his statement:

"During the school day today, a high school student reported to school administration that another student had made threatening comments toward specific students during class. The administrators and our school resource officer followed our safety protocols. The student was immediately escorted to the office to begin a preliminary investigation."

Based on the results of the police investigation, the student was taken into custody and has been lodged at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center.

The police department said any next steps are pending review of charges by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"We are very proud of how our students and staff handled this situation. The safety of our school community is always a top priority," the superintendent said. "This is a reminder to please talk to your children about the importance of reporting to a trusted adult any concerning comment or behavior."

June 12 is the last day of the 2024-25 school year at Summit Academy North.