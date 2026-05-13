Students tour historic Jackson Home at Dearborn's Greenfield Village

On Wednesday, dozens of students from the Detroit Public Schools Community District toured the Jackson Home, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights activists gathered and planned marches.

The home was originally built in Selma, Alabama, but was relocated to Dearborn's Greenfield Village.

CBS Detroit

"It was an intensive labor of love. We cut the house in half, we took the roof off, took the porch off, boxed it up, and drove it over a thousand miles," said Heather Bruegl, curator of Political & Civic Engagement at The Henry Ford.

Bruegl says it's the first home to be added to the village in more than 40 years.

"The Jackson Home is a home from Selma, Alabama that housed the Jackson family, so Dr. Sullivan Jackson, Mrs. Richie Jean Sherrod Jackson, and Jawana Jackson, and they opened their home in 1965 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the voting rights movement," Bruegl said.

CBS Detroit

The home is a time capsule with civil rights leaders at the forefront. Their efforts led to the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

"To be able to tell such a timely story about the importance of citizenship and civic duty, it's amazing," said Bruegl.

On Wednesday, dozens of students toured the home ahead of next month's public grand opening.

CBS Detroit

The tour began in the exhibit gallery, followed by a walk through to each room on display in the Jackson Home. Many kids were eager to learn the legacy.

"The Jacksons are a good family. It felt like I want to live in there, it felt like a life experience," said fifth-grade student Austin Glover.

"Very exciting to me. Feel like VIP to me," sixth-grade student Allonah Hall said.

CBS Detroit

The home is a piece of history, Bruegl says, and is sure to leave a lasting impression.

"When people leave, whether it's the exhibit gallery or the Jackson Home, we want them to understand that everybody has a role in a movement. So, what's your role? That's the last question we want people to leave here thinking about and meditating on as they go about their journey," Bruegl said.

The Jackson Home opens to the public on June 12. Anyone wanting to take a tour must register online. Reservations are required.