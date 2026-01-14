Student, 17, charged with bringing handgun to Chandler Park High School

A 17-year-old student is facing two firearms-related charges after a gun was found inside a locker in Chandler Park Academy in Harper Woods, Michigan.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. The student is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

Harper Woods police were called to the school on Kelly Road about 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, after school security found the gun.

Worthy said the teen is accused of bringing an "unsecured and unlicensed handgun into the school in his backpack," and then placing the handgun in the locker.

The Michigan school safety tipline program is known as OK2SAY. The program began 10 years ago and provides steps that anyone can use, 24/7, to report potential harmful or criminal activities involving students or a school campus.