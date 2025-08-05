Michigan's OK2SAY school safety hotline reports record number of tips in 2024

A State of Michigan school safety hotline reports it received a record number of messages and calls during 2024.

The OK2SAY project is now in its 10th year, having launched in 2014. This is a confidential tip line that anyone can use, 24/7, to report potential harmful or criminal activities involving students. Information then goes the appropriate school officials, school resource officers, law enforcement, crisis lines or other agencies. Every public and private school in Michigan is required to have at least one emergency contact person registered with the program.

OK2SAY is overseen by Michigan State Police and was called for in the Michigan Student Safety Act of 2013.

The program's 2024 report was presented Monday, citing 11,671 tips received. Because some tips from multiple people are related to the same circumstances, there were 8,952 total incidents tracked. This is a 20% increase in calls from the year before.

Of those contacts, 25 tips resulted in the confiscation of weapons and 228 tips resulted in the seizure of drugs or alcohol. In addition, 343 schools conducted a behavior or suicide threat assessment as a result of an OK2SAY tip.

The cost to run the program during 2024 was $1.64 million.

Promotion for the OK2SAY program includes public service announcements that students are invited to produce, marketing at education conferences and information booths at Michigan High School Athletic Association events.

"This isn't just about reporting concerns; it's about fostering a culture of courage," MSP director, Col. James F. Grady II said in his statement. "Every tip, every act of speaking up, is a testament to a student's commitment to their community. It's a student saying, 'I care, and I want to make a difference.' This courage is the very foundation of safer schools and stronger communities."

The top five topics among the 25 categories tracked by Michigan State Police, and the numbers recorded, are:

Bullying – 2,005 tips

Suicide – 1,608 tips

Other (such as anxiety, stress, depression, harassment) - 1,376 tips

Drugs – 1,301 tips

Sexual assault/misconduct/exploitation - 1,059 tips.

OK2SAY can receive tips through its mobile app, its website, email, text messaging and phone calls.

The above video first aired on Sept. 16, 2024.