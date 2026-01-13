Watch CBS News
Gun found inside student locker at Chandler Park High School, Harper Woods police say

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Police in Harper Woods, Michigan, say a 17-year-old high school student was taken into custody after a gun was found inside a locker on Tuesday at Chandler Park High School.

Police say officers were called to the school at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 13. Authorities say school security located the pistol and contacted police.

The student was detained and taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police did not provide any additional information.

This story is developing.

