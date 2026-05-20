Storm damage limits some areas of Kensington, Stony Creek Metroparks

Some areas of two Huron-Clinton Metroparks in Metro Detroit will be off-limits to the public until further notice because of damage from severe weather this week.

The park agency closed both Kensington and Stony Creek Metroparks on Tuesday so that crews could inspect the parks. Both main entrances are expected to reopen Wednesday – but portions of the parks will remain closed until cleanup in those sections is complete.

"Unfortunately, the inflatable slide at Stony Creek Metropark was damaged in the storm and will not be open this holiday weekend. There is also significant tree damage on both golf courses, which could lead to some delays or adjustments in play," the park staff said Wednesday morning. "The good news is that most facilities are expected to be open and ready for the warm, sunny forecast ahead."

Visitor traffic is normally busy in the system during the Memorial Day weekend, the park staff said.

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks system includes 13 parks in Southeast Michigan, with over 7.3 million visitors counted each year. Kensington Metropark is on Huron River Parkway in Midland; Stony Creek Metropark is on Main Park Road in Shelby Township.