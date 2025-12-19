Sterling Heights man charged in Commerce Township drunk driving crash that killed 1

A Sterling Heights man has been charged with a felony in connection with a Sept. 5 fatal crash in Oakland County, Michigan.

Kevin Joseph Koldys, 51, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported. Koldys was arraigned on Friday and given a $25,000 bond. He remains in the Oakland County Jail in the meantime.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 30, and the preliminary exam is set for Jan. 7.

The charge resulted from a three-car crash on Pontiac Trail at Martin Parkway in Commerce Township.

One of the drivers, Matthew John Szakal, 30, of Waterford Township, died as a result of the crash. Szakal was driving a Chevrolet Trax. Koldys, who was driving a Lexus RC, had serious injuries, according to news reports of the time. The third driver, a 64-year-old Wixom woman driving a Honda CR-V, had minor injuries.

Authorities said Koldys was northbound on M-5 when he ran off the roadway and traveled several hundred feet through tall grass and weeds. He then got back on the roadway, jumping the curb in a roundabout, striking the Chevrolet and pushing it into the Honda.