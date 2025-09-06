Man killed, 2 others injured in suspected alcohol-involved crash in Commerce Township

Escapee from Inkster police has been found; Powerball jackpot grows; weather and other top stories

A 30-year-old man is dead after a suspected alcohol-related crash that injured two other people in Commerce Township, Michigan, on Friday night, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The three-car collision happened around 7:40 p.m. in the area of North Pontiac Trail and Martin Parkway. According to the sheriff's office, a 51-year-old Sterling Heights man was driving a 2021 Lexus RC north on Michigan Highway 5 when the vehicle ran off the road and traveled "several hundred feet through tall grass and weeds."

The sheriff's office said the Lexus then reentered the road, jumped the curb of a roundabout and hit a 2017 Chevrolet Trax. The impact caused the Chevrolet to crash into a 2021 Honda CR-V.

Officials said the driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Matthew John Szakal of Waterford Township, Michigan, died at the scene.

The man driving the Lexus sustained serious injuries and was in custody on Saturday. Investigators suspect the man had been drinking alcohol and was driving at an "excessive" speed before the crash. Officials issued a search warrant and collected a blood sample from him.

According to the sheriff's office, a 64-year-old Wixom, Michigan, woman driving the Honda suffered minor injuries.

Oakland County's crash reconstruction team is investigating.