Methamphetamine, rifle and cash among items seized in St. Clair County drug investigation

Nearly a half pound of methamphetamine was among the items seized when the St. Clair County (Michigan) Drug Task Force wrapped up an investigation by serving a search warrant.

The search took place Aug. 1 in the 2400 block of Braidwood Road in Riley Township, where Drug Task Force officers said they located half a pound of methamphetamine, analogues, an AR-15, ammunition, scales and a large amount of cash.

As officers arrived, the report said, multiple people who were in the home "attempted to destroy evidence."

While on scene, officers took Joel Smith, age 46, into custody, the Drug Task Force reported. He has since been arraigned at 72nd District Court in Port Huron on a total of 13 felony charges with bond set at $150,000 cash/surety.

Smith was arraigned on possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon, maintaining a drug house and tampering with evidence.

Smith has a probable cause conference on Aug. 12, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Aug. 19.