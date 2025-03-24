Southfield police bust human trafficking operation at massage parlor

The Southfield Police Department, along with the FBI, has shut down another suspected human trafficking operation in the city.

It marks the third time in recent months investigators have uncovered illegal activity at local businesses.

In February, investigators executed a search warrant here at 17670 West 12 Mile Road for a prostitution complaint.

"We can't be everywhere at all times, so the assistance from the public is critical and bringing our attention to locations and businesses that might be conducting this activity," said Chris Hess, Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

Investigators were told the parlor's owner, 61-year-old Rhonda Hahn, was performing sexual acts on clients. During the execution of the warrant, Hahn was in a private room with a client.

"The male client then informed the officers that while she was performing the massage, she began touching his genitals and stopped the moment law enforcement officers executed their search warrant," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

The man claims he was unaware that pressure point massage therapy was an illicit business.

"There's no way I believe that she just started, just doing these things, and he just said, 'Oh, I don't know what's going on,'" Barren said.

Hahn told investigators that her business started performing sexual acts for money about 10 years ago.

"Hahn was licensed by the state of Michigan; however, she did not have a valid license to conduct her operation in Southfield, as that license had expired," Barren said.

Another female employee identified herself as a receptionist. She denied providing sexual services to clients.

"However, the investigation revealed that she has an active social media account that is known to advertise sexual activity," Barren said.

That woman has not been arrested, nor have any clients, but Barren says more arrests and charges are possible.

"We got to go through records and things like that. But it could be significant," Barren said.

According to law enforcement, the illicit massage industry is one of the largest and steadily growing sex trafficking markets in the United States.

There are an estimated 11,000 illicit massage businesses across the country in the $4 billion industry.

Police say there are signs to look for that may indicate a business is performing illicit acts.

"When you got to buzz in the clients in and out, cameras watching who's coming and going. I know cameras are security measures as well, but it combined with dark windows, gated windows and doors, you know, those things together can cause to sound the alarm," Barren said.

Meanwhile, Hahn is facing multiple charges, including prostitution, human trafficking enterprise and keeping a house of prostitution.

Hahn bonded out of jail. She's due back in court on March 31.