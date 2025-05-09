Southfield man charged with sexually assaulting 2 young children

A Southfield man is facing several felony charges after police say he sexually assaulted two young children.

Lawrence Edward Miles, 69, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said an investigation into Miles began on May 5, when the parents reported the sexual assault of their children, a boy and a girl under the age of 10.

Police say the alleged assault occurred on May 3 while the children were in the care of Miles, and that the boy told his mother on May 4 that Miles had touched his sister inappropriately. According to Barren, Miles reportedly told the children not to tell their parents about what had occurred and that if the children spoke to their parents, they would no longer be able to visit him again.

Barren said Miles does not have a criminal history. The chief added that Miles was an educator in Kansas, Illinois and Georgia, and that more victims may come forward.

"These are extremely disturbing allegations, and the charges my office issued carry the possibility of life in prison," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Children deserve to grow up safe from abuse. I applaud the work of our partners at the Southfield Police Department and CARE House of Oakland County for their diligent investigation into this tragic case."

Miles was arraigned Thursday, denied bond and remanded to jail. He has a preliminary examination later in May.

