Southern Michigan man sentenced for sexually assaulting 2 boys

A Coldwater, Michigan, man will spend at least 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting two boys, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

David Miller, 55, was sentenced by a St. Joseph County judge on May 2 to 18 to 50 years in prison for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to the charges in February, according to state officials.

Nessel says Miller sexually assaulted the boys "numerous times" in Branch and St. Joseph Counties.

He was initially being investigated Lagrange County Sheriff's Office in Indiana in May 2023. During that investigation, officials found information suggesting sexual assaults may have happened in Michigan. Nessel said the Michigan State Police then launched a separate investigation that ultimately led to charges and convictions in St. Joseph and Branch Counties.

Court records show Miller was sentenced in Branch County court to 75 months to 15 years in prison earlier this year for two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count each of gross indecency between males and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The sentences in Branch and St. Joseph counties will run concurrently, state officials said.