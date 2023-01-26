Southeast Michigan snowfall totals: Ann Arbor tops the list

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan is said to be the "Winter Wonderland," and it sure is living up to name. Southeast Michigan took the brunt of Wednesday's snowfall. As Metro Detroiters dig out from the winter storm, just how much snow are we shoveling off the walkway?

NEXT Weather meteorologists were spot on as we forecasted areas in the thumb, south and east in our state to receive 4-8 inches. Areas north and east in our viewing area would receive 3-5 inches.

The National Weather Service Detroit Office produced their final snow report. Ann Arbor came in with the most snow at 8.8 inches. Other cities in Southeast Michigan received significant snowfall as well. Shelby Township (7.3), Farmington (6.2), Onsted (8.0), Dearborn Heights (6.2), Grand Blanc (3.8), Port Austin (4.0), Adrian (5.2), Temperance (4.0), White Lake (5.7), Port Huron (5.1) and Lapeer (3.3).

More chances for accumulating snow are sprinkled throughout the next seven days with the greatest chance of measurable snow falling Saturday night into Sunday.