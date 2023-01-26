Watch CBS News
Weather

Southeast Michigan snowfall totals: Ann Arbor tops the list

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan is said to be the "Winter Wonderland," and it sure is living up to name. Southeast Michigan took the brunt of Wednesday's snowfall. As Metro Detroiters dig out from the winter storm, just how much snow are we shoveling off the walkway?

NEXT Weather meteorologists were spot on as we forecasted areas in the thumb, south and east in our state to receive 4-8 inches. Areas north and east in our viewing area would receive 3-5 inches.  

forecast-snowfall-1-25-23.png

The National Weather Service Detroit Office produced their final snow report. Ann Arbor came in with the most snow at 8.8 inches. Other cities in Southeast Michigan received significant snowfall as well. Shelby Township (7.3), Farmington (6.2), Onsted (8.0), Dearborn Heights (6.2), Grand Blanc (3.8), Port Austin (4.0), Adrian (5.2), Temperance (4.0), White Lake (5.7), Port Huron (5.1) and Lapeer (3.3). 

snow-totals.png

More chances for accumulating snow are sprinkled throughout the next seven days with the greatest chance of measurable snow falling Saturday night into Sunday.

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.