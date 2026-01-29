Southeast Michigan schools closed for Friday amid bitter cold temperatures

Several Southeast Michigan schools are closed on Friday, Jan. 30, amid bitter cold temperatures and a cold weather advisory.

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team has declared Friday morning a NEXT Weather Alert Day. A cold weather advisory is in effect from midnight through 10 a.m. Friday for Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair and Sanilac counties. Wind chills will reach as low as minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit, and Sanilac County could see wind chills as low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

Many Southeast Michigan school districts have already hit their emergency days for the school year, or are getting close, because of the repeated blasts of winter weather and extreme cold this month.

Our school announcement list updates automatically. Check back if you are looking for a school or district that has not yet reported.

See the list of school closures below: