Another cold weather advisory in Southeast Michigan for Friday

We've been saying it all week ... it's going to be frigid on Friday. So, the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team is declaring Friday a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

A cold weather advisory will go into effect later Thursday night. Counties affected by this advisory include Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair and Sanilac from midnight until 10 a.m. Friday.

CBS News Detroit/ NEXT Weather Detroit

Wind chills will reach as low as minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Sanilac County could see wind chills as low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero. Actual forecasted temperatures overnight will drop into the low single digits below zero.

CBS News Detroit/ NEXT Weather Detroit

Wind chills this cold make for dangerous conditions outside. Frostbite can set in on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. So, be careful and bundle up if you have to go outside tonight or Friday morning.

CBS News Detroit/ NEXT Weather Detroit

Temperatures will still be freezing on Friday with highs in the low teens and wind chills struggling to reach warmer than zero. A second cold night is in store for Friday night into Saturday morning. However, no alerts have been issued for the time period.

For your latest CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air, online, or on the stream on the CBS News Detroit App or PlutoTV.