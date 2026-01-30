Watch CBS News

Cold start to Friday, a little warmer next week

Good Morning Family, Happy Friday to you all!! Looking at a cold start for many areas this morning. With that we have a Cold Weather Advisory in effect through 10 AM for areas north of I-96, as actual temperatures start out 5 to 20 below zero across most areas. A few lake effect snow showers from Lake Huron expected to impact the Eastern Thumb region tonight into Saturday morning with localized 1-2" accumulations. Sunshine on Sunday leads to temps climbing into the lower 20s, with high temperatures in the 20s persisting next week.
