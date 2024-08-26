Southeast Michigan has a slight risk for severe storms Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday and Wednesday this week have the potential to be quite active in Southeast Michigan with both high temperatures and a risk of severe storms.

Heat Advisories from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Tuesday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Heat advisories have been issued for Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne, Washtenaw, Monroe and Lenawee counties from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat indices are expected to climb to the 100-plus degree mark in the afternoon as highs climb into the 90s. This heat and the approaching system to our west will allow us to build unstable air throughout the day.

This instability will also be partially trapped by what we call a "cap," which could be thought of as a lid on a pot of boiling water.

Normally, as air rises into the atmosphere, it cools down, but sometimes a layer of warm air exists that traps that heat and moisture beneath it. This is that lid on our "pot." If the cap is broken or eroded, all the heat and moisture trapped beneath it will be released and allow storms to build rapidly.

If this doesn't occur, then our storm risk drops dramatically.

Because of the potential, the Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Michigan at a slight risk for severe storms, or a chance for scattered strong storms if any should occur.

This risk also exists on Wednesday for Southeast Michigan.

Our primary hazards are damaging wind gusts, hail, localized flooding and an isolated risk of a tornado should a storm form just right.

The NEXT Weather Team has labeled Tuesday as a NEXT Weather Alert Day because of these risks.

A NEXT Weather Alert Day is specifically for days that are hazardous for different reasons. It also means we will be doubled up for the crew in the weather center, increased coverage capacity and immediacy for weather in our shows, and immediate clearance for online and TV break-ins if we need to.

The team will continue to monitor our risks and keep you updated as the latest information comes in.