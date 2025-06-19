Watch CBS News
Local News

Southeast Michigan communities to open cooling centers for potential record-high temperatures

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking scattered showers and weekend heat
Tracking scattered showers and weekend heat 02:17

Local officials in several Metro Detroit communities are preparing to help residents take shelter from a heat wave that is expected to start Sunday through designating cooling centers. 

"Even an hour or two in these locations will cool you down," the Oakland County Emergency Management Agency said on its site. 

These designated sites are air conditioned spaces at dozens of community centers, senior centers, city and township government buildings, recreation facilities, shopping malls and public libraries where local residents are welcome to gather and get a break from the heat. In some cases, police stations and fire stations are among the designated sites. 

Most are open to the public only during specific times.  

Locations and drop-in hours are listed at the following links: 

City of Detroit 

Livingston County 

Macomb County 

Oakland County 

Washtenaw County 

Wayne County 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.