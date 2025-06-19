Southeast Michigan communities to open cooling centers for potential record-high temperatures

Local officials in several Metro Detroit communities are preparing to help residents take shelter from a heat wave that is expected to start Sunday through designating cooling centers.

"Even an hour or two in these locations will cool you down," the Oakland County Emergency Management Agency said on its site.

These designated sites are air conditioned spaces at dozens of community centers, senior centers, city and township government buildings, recreation facilities, shopping malls and public libraries where local residents are welcome to gather and get a break from the heat. In some cases, police stations and fire stations are among the designated sites.

Most are open to the public only during specific times.

