Man arrested after social media threats directed toward Dearborn Heights school

By Paula Wethington

A Dearborn Heights man has been arrested on charges relating to social media threats directed toward a nearby school, the Dearborn Heights Police Department in Michigan reported. 

Andrew Mark Bays was arraigned Thursday in Dearborn Heights 20th District Court on two felony charges: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against a School and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. The first count carries a maximum 10-year imprisonment and $20,000 fine, while the second count carries a maximum 10-year imprisonment and $10,000 fine. 

"During the weekend of March 1, we received information from a fellow law enforcement agency alerting us to the presence of threatening social media postings that were directed toward a Dearborn Heights school," the report said. "Following a weekend-long investigation by our detectives and other police personnel, a search warrant was sought for and granted." 

Police said they "discovered multiple firearms, plus indications of threatening ideology," which led to the arrest. 

Dearborn Heights Police Department Support Services/Internal Affairs Director Paul Vanderplow said that while this is an active investigation, there is no additional threat to schools or the community resulting from this incident. 

