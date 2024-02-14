Watch CBS News
Snow, rain heading for Southeast Michigan Thursday

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast February 14, 2024 (Morning)
NEXT Weather Forecast February 14, 2024 (Morning) 02:57

(CBS DETROIT) - Winter weather will arrive across Southeast Michigan on Thursday morning.

Precipitation split

This system will be temperature-based, determining whether your area gets rain or snow. 

Right now, the rain/snow line looks to be set up between the I-94 and I-96 corridors. 

Anywhere south of I-94 is expected to mainly get rain, and the central zones will get a wintry mix. Then, close to I-69, is expected to get mostly snow.

Timeframe

The precipitation will start at 7 a.m. toward the tail-end of rush hour, moving from the west and tracking towards the north and east. 

The wintry mix will intensify between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Within this window, expect widespread rain and snow, depending on your temperature and location. 

As this system departs the region, we will dry out but will be left with strong, gusty winds. Winds could reach over 35 mph during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday.

Snowfall totals

Sanilac and St. Clair counties could see 2" to 4" of snow, with amounts locally receiving up to 5" possible. 

Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne counties could get about 1" to 2" of snow. 

Monroe and Lenawee counties are expected to get <1" of snow.

We are still fine-tuning the forecast, so make sure to keep checking throughout the day, as your NEXT Weather team has the latest information and updates. 

Your NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this storm system and update you with the newest information. 

For the latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, on our stream on CBSDetroit.com, or on Pluto TV.        

First published on February 14, 2024 / 8:40 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

