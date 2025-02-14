Fresh snow brings Michiganders to ski resort

CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wednesday evening's snow made for a busy day at local ski areas.

Places like the Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort are going to be open throughout the winter because of their ability to make artificial snow, but many people there on Thursday said that the real stuff is better both for business and for skiing.

"It's amazing. I love it. I want to be here every day, " Lily said.

"It's way better, I feel like, 'cause then there's more snow here," said Madison.

It was busy all day and evening on Pine Knob's slopes, where it accumulated 6 inches of snow, and the ski resort says that every new snowfall is crucial for business, especially after a historically bad ski season in 2024 because of warm temperatures and a lack of snow.

"It's fantastic once people have snow in their backyards. It's a quick invitation to come skiing." Said Mary Dawson, the office manager at Pine Knob Ski Resort.

"Today, all the schools are canceled, so we were busy at 10 in the morning when we opened, and we'll continue to be busy until 10 at night when we close."

But it's not just that kids had off-school hours that created lines at these ski lifts—it's that skiers really do love and prefer skiing on real snow.

"It's easier to glide, ski down. It's faster. I feel like I'm flying," Lily said.

And with more snow expected this weekend these slopes behind me should remain busy with happy skiers.