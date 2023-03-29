Slotkin to introduce legislation to fund research on gun violence epidemic

(CBS DETROIT) - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey will reintroduce legislation to provide funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to research the ongoing gun violence epidemic.

The Gun Violence Prevention Research Act would provide $50 million each fiscal year for the next five years towards the CDC's research on firearms safety and gun violence prevention.

Slotkin and Markey are expected to introduce this legislation during a press conference at Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon.

The two will be joined by Dylan Morris and Devin Woodruff, who survived the mass shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University.

Slotkin had represented Oxford at the time of the shooting that killed four students and injured six students and one teacher and East Lansing during the recent shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and injured five others.

In addition to the Gun Violence Prevention Research Act, Slotkin has introduced two other bills in the House related to gun safety. These bills include the following:

The No Crime Left Behind Act, which would prohibit the transfer of a firearm to a person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor in which a firearm was used, carried, or possessed, for three years following conviction; and

The Pause for Safety Act, which would require a one-week waiting or "cooling off" period before a person may receive a firearm.