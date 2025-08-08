Watch CBS News
Slot machine player wins $1M progressive jackpot at MGM Grand Detroit

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A slot machine player recently won more than $1 million on a progressive jackpot at MGM Grand Detroit.

Casino officials said a lucky player won $1,075,996 while playing the Dragon Link slot machine game on July 19. The casino did not identify the player. 

The jackpot win is the casino's biggest in 2025 and the largest since a player hit a $1,271,645 jackpot in November 2024 — a record for MGM Grand Detroit, which first opened its doors in July 1999. 

The casino says it was the first commercial casino in Michigan to introduce the progressive jackpot Dragon Link slot machine, which debuted in July 2024. 

MGM Grand Detroit says players have won more than $215 million in jackpots in 2025, including more than $28 million in July.

