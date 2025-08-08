Slot machine player wins $1M progressive jackpot at MGM Grand Detroit

A slot machine player recently won more than $1 million on a progressive jackpot at MGM Grand Detroit.

Casino officials said a lucky player won $1,075,996 while playing the Dragon Link slot machine game on July 19. The casino did not identify the player.

The jackpot win is the casino's biggest in 2025 and the largest since a player hit a $1,271,645 jackpot in November 2024 — a record for MGM Grand Detroit, which first opened its doors in July 1999.

The casino says it was the first commercial casino in Michigan to introduce the progressive jackpot Dragon Link slot machine, which debuted in July 2024.

MGM Grand Detroit says players have won more than $215 million in jackpots in 2025, including more than $28 million in July.