Sixth-grader taken into custody after threats reported at Summit Academy campus, police say

A sixth-grader at a school in Wayne County, Michigan, was taken into custody as police investigated a report of threats made to another student.

The Huron Township Police Department said it was notified during the school day Thursday of the threat made by a student at Summit Academy North Middle and High School on Middlebelt Road. "The incident involved a threat made by a 6th grade student to another student at the school," police said.

The 11-year-old was taken into custody at that time, police said, and the investigation is continuing.

Police also shared the following letter from Summit Academy Superintendent Jason Hamstra:

"Good evening, Summit Academy North Families,

"I am writing to let you know about an incident that occurred at the middle school today. A student made a comment that was threatening in nature. Our staff responded quickly, followed all safety protocols, and coordinated with the Huron Township Police Department. At no time was there an ongoing safety risk to the school community.

"I know that hearing about any type of threatening comment can be concerning, and we strive to be transparent when these incidents occur. These incidents also serve as an important reminder for all of us: comments that might be intended as jokes or offhand remarks can easily be taken seriously and lead to significant consequences. We encourage you to talk with your students about choosing their words carefully and understanding the serious impacts of their comments.

"We also continue to stress the importance of reporting. If students hear or see anything unusual or concerning, even if they're not sure how serious it is, they should report it immediately to a teacher, administrator, or any trusted adult at school. Early reporting helps us respond quickly and ensure the safety of our schools."

The Michigan school safety tipline program is known as OK2SAY. The program began 10 years ago and provides steps that anyone can use, 24/7, to report potential harmful or criminal activities involving students or a school campus.