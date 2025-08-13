Watch CBS News
Six people killed in aftermath of two-vehicle crash in Michigan's Tuscola County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Six people are dead in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Tuscola County, which is near Saginaw, Michigan. 

The crash happened about 4:44 p.m. at the intersection of Vassar Road and Fairgrave Road in Gilford Township, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office reported. 

A pickup with three people inside was southbound on Vassar Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, the report said. In the meantime, a van with 10 people inside was westbound and the two vehicles collided. 

Multiple passengers were ejected from both vehicles, the report said. 

Six people were confirmed dead by that evening, with the medical conditions of the others injured not available. 

Tuscola County deputies were assisted on scene by Fairgrove Fire, Akron Fire, Reese Fire, Munger Fire, Flight Care, MMR, Medstar, Caro Police, Akron Police, Tuscola County Road Commission, DTE Energy, D&J Towing and Ransford Collon Funeral Home.  

"This remains an active investigation. Please keep those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts," the report said. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

