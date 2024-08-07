Rep. Shri Thanedar wins U.S. House primary race in Michigan, AP projects

(CBS DETROIT) — U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar has won Tuesday's Democratic primary for Michigan's 13th U.S. Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.

Thanedar, whose district represents Detroit, ran against attorney Shakira Hawkins and Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters. He will face Republican challenger Martell Bivings, who ran uncontested, in the November election.

Waters emerged as a top contender to unseat Thanedar after former state Sen. Adam Hollier, who had received a slew of high-profile endorsements, was kept off the August ballot due to a lack of valid signatures on his nominating petitions. Waters also received an endorsement from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said Thanedar was "not helping" the city.

A former state representative and immigrant from India, Thanedar defeated eight other candidates in the Democratic primary in 2022 before winning his first term in office. Thanedar's win left Detroit, which is nearly 80% Black, without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s.

In the U.S. Senate, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers were projected to win their primary races. Slotkin was projected to defeat actor Hill Harper Tuesday, while Rogers was projected to defeat former Rep. Justin Amash and Sherry O'Donnell.

Slotkin and Rogers will now face off in November in the general election for the seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who announced last year that she would not seek reelection.