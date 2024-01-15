Watch CBS News
Local News

Shield's offering free pizza after Detroit Lions' playoff win

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 15, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 15, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field Sunday night, and now fans can get free pizza!

Shield's is offering free pizza at all locations on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. because the Lions won.

The offer is only available to dine-in guests. Groups of one to two people will get one small free pizza with one topping, and groups of three or more people will get one large pizza with one topping. Guests can add extra toppings to their pizza for an additional charge. 

Here are the Shield's locations where fans can get this deal tonight:

  • 5057 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202
  • 25101 Telegraph Rd, Southfield, MI 48034
  • 1476 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084   

First published on January 15, 2024 / 11:55 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.