Shield's offering free pizza after Detroit Lions' playoff win

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field Sunday night, and now fans can get free pizza!

Shield's is offering free pizza at all locations on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. because the Lions won.

The offer is only available to dine-in guests. Groups of one to two people will get one small free pizza with one topping, and groups of three or more people will get one large pizza with one topping. Guests can add extra toppings to their pizza for an additional charge.

Here are the Shield's locations where fans can get this deal tonight: