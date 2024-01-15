Frigid temperatures didn't stop Detroit Lions fans from tailgating at Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - Single-digit temperatures and a wind chill that brought it below 0 certainly weren't slowing down tailgaters at Ford Field, who waited to see the Detroit Lions win a playoff game for the first time in 32 years.

Bundled up with endless layers and maybe a few adult beverages for, that "extra" layer of warmth helped get tailgaters ready for the first round of playoffs in the Motor City.

"You couldn't give me enough money for my tickets. There was no way we weren't tailgating for the playoffs; it was happening. We got 200,000 BTUs here, 45k there, we're heating it up in here," said Jason Clinton among his family and friends in the tent set up in a tailgate lot outside of Ford Field.

Joe Bendert was another passionate fan who rode with the Lions his entire life. He says he's a fan of the new-look Lions, and after 32 years since his team's last playoff win, his patience has been tested, but he's ready to see the Lions prove themselves.

"This is a whole different team then when Stafford was here," said Bendert. "I believe this team is built for the long run here. Stafford was the old news, Goff is the new news. Time to bring it in. He's got to; he's got to prove it to us, though, with a victory. Gotta be the old man to take over the reins, so bring it home for us, Goff. Let's go, Lions, you gotta bring it home."