Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore pleads no contest in stalking case

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges as part of a plea agreement that drops the original stalking charges.

Moore was initially charged in December with third-degree felony home invasion, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking and of breaking and entering. By pleading no contest to the other two charges, prosecutors agreed to drop the home invasion, breaking and entering, and stalking charges.

Moore's court appearance on Friday was initially for a scheduled evidentiary hearing, which Judge Cedric Simpson had granted Moore's defense team in February after he ruled that prosecutors had made an omission when seeking an arrest warrant.

He answered "No, sir," and "Yes, sir," to routine questions from the court as part of the 15-minute hearing. He will continue to have a GPS tether until further review from the court. A "no contact" order involving his former staff member also remains in effect, according to the judge.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel fired Moore on Dec. 10, 2025, saying he had been "terminated with cause, effective immediately," adding "this conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U of M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Hours after his firing, Moore was booked in the Washtenaw County Jail after Pittsfield Township police responded to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road for an alleged assault.

Washtenaw County prosecutors say Moore had an "intimate relationship" with the victim for a "number of years," and that the victim ended the relationship.

Prosecutors allege that after he was fired, Moore went to the woman's home and threatened to harm himself. Prosecutors say that the woman ended the relationship days before the firing, and Moore repeatedly called her.

Moore was named Michigan's coach in January 2024 after Jim Harbaugh stepped down to take on the head coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers. He led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record over two seasons.

A University of Michigan spokesperson confirmed Thursday that Moore's former executive assistant was no longer with the university's athletic department. The university said the employee's contract had expired and was not renewed.