Sherrone Moore's former staffer no longer employed by University of Michigan

A woman who worked for former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore is no longer employed by the school.

The contract for her role as executive assistant with the athletic department expired and was not renewed, a university spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

The University of Michigan fired Moore on Dec. 10 after an investigation learned about what was referred to at the time as an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member." Prosecutors alleged that the woman ended the relationship days before the firing, and Moore repeatedly called her. Prosecutors allege that after he was fired, Moore went to the woman's home and threatened to harm himself.

Charges of third-degree felony home invasion, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking and of breaking and entering related to that incident, are pending in Washtenaw County.

Moore, who previously worked as Michigan's offensive coordinator, was named coach in January 2024 after Jim Harbaugh stepped down to take on the head coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers. He led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record between the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

