Ex-Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore detained hours after firing, source says

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was detained on Wednesday, hours after he was terminated from his position, a source familiar with the investigation told CBS News Detroit's Rachel Hopmayer.

Details on what led to the arrest are currently unknown.

The university announced earlier Wednesday that Moore was fired after having an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

In a statement, athletic director Warde Manuel said, "U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

In the meantime, the university appointed Biff Poggi as the interim coach. Poggi previously served as associate coach from 2021 to 2022 before going on to serve as head coach at Charlotte until November 2024. He returned to the Michigan staff in 2025.

Moore served as coach for the last two seasons, leading the No. 18 Wolverines to a combined 16-8 record and a victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year. Michigan is now gearing up for the Citrus Bowl against No. 13 Texas on New Year's Eve.