Sherrone Moore introduced as new head football coach for University of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Sherrone Moore, 37, is officially the new head football coach for the University of Michigan.

Moore was formally introduced on Saturday during a press conference.

The announcement was made Friday that Moore would be taking over the team.

The school made the move two days after Jim Harbaugh bolted to lead the Los Angeles Chargers with a five-year deal that gives him another chance to chase a Super Bowl title.

University of Michigan

Moore was 4-0, including wins over Ohio State and Penn State, while filling in for Harbaugh as he served two separate suspensions for potential NCAA rules violations during the 2023 season.

He was promoted to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2021, the season in which the Wolverines bounced back from a 2-4, pandemic-shortened season.