Michigan football flips Belleville QB Bryce Underwood from LSU

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Wolverines will be bringing in a new force to the football team after flipping Belleville High School quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU.

Coach Sherrone Moore confirmed the news on X, saying, "YES SIR! The Best players in Michigan go to Michigan." The Wolverines reshared Moore's post with a GIF of the coach celebrating at a game.

The No.1 recruit in the class of 2025 had been committed to the LSU Tigers since January 2024.

The flip comes as the Wolverines worked to reshape their team under Moore. In October, quarterback Jack Tuttle announced he was retiring to focus on his health.

This story is developing.

