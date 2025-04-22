Watch CBS News
Shelter-in-place order issued in Roseville because of industrial building fire

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Roseville fire crews battle fire at RCO Engineering
People in the area of an industrial building fire in Roseville, Michigan, have been asked to shelter in place, which means remain indoors and keep building doors and windows closed. 

The Macomb County Emergency Management, working with the Roseville Fire Department, issued the emergency notice just before noon Tuesday, using the local alert system and social media to get the announcement out. 

There is a "risk of chemical release in the smoke plume," the notice said. "Remain indoors, close all windows and doors." 

Roseville firefighters are asking that the shelter-in-place instructions be followed for those who are within a half mile downwind to the southeast, from the intersection of 12 Mile Road and Hayes Road, west of Groesbeck Road. Some of the area roads are closed off by emergency vehicles.

Helicopter views show heavy smoke billowing from the site of the RCO Engineering industrial building, as fire trucks pour water on the blaze. 

Macomb Community College's South Campus is nearby. The school sent out a campus alert with the following message: "Shelter in place at South Campus due to nearby industrial fire and air quality concerns."

Another nearby building is Roseville Middle School, where officials said they are keeping students in classrooms and expect to dismiss at the usual time.   

CBS News Detroit has a crew headed to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.   

