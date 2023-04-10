Shelby Township wedding gown designer featured on reality TV show

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Picking out the perfect wedding dress is a dream for so many, especially when you have it custom made for you.

For Shelby Township fashion designer Katerina Bocci, the dream of designing Couture wedding gowns started when she was a child. It's now a reality that's caught the attention of public figures.

"We are totally different than a bridal boutique," said Bocci.

Metro Detroit Fashion Designer, Katerina Bocci, talking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Bocci's gowns aren't your typical wedding dresses.

"We design for each and every one of our brides. Everything made for their body, their sense of fashion, who they are as a personality," she stated.

Bocci broke into the bridal industry in 2008. The designer is known for her signature Couture style meaning every embroidered detail down to the fabric, silhouette, shape, color and detachable garments is one of a kind.

Some of the wedding gowns designed and created by Katerina Bocci. KaterinaBocciBridal.com

"I wanted to be the designer that the bride will remember forever and what is better than touching the bride with the emotions of creating their dress of their dreams," said Bocci.

An immigrant from Albania, the Metro Detroit fashion icon's intricate designs don't go unnoticed.

Most recently, she created a wedding and maid of honor gown for a duo most recognized on their hit reality television show "Darcey and Stacey" which is a spinoff of "90-Day Fiancé" on TLC.

Stacey from the show "Darcey and Stacey" on TLC. The bride is wearing a wedding gown designed by local Metro Detroit fashion designer, Katerina Bocci. Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

"They (Darcey and Stacey) happened to see our dresses in a photoshoot in New York and they loved the gowns and the looks and they reached out to us," Bocci said.

Bocci says she owes a lot of her success to her clients, the brides who inspire her extravagant works of art.

A sketch drawn by local designer, Katerina Bocci. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"I always say when I create a gown for my brides, you are not just buying a wedding dress, you are buying a piece of my heart, you are buying a piece of my mind, a piece of my emotions and a piece of my creative mind behind it," Bocci stated.

A work of art for Bocci and a fairytale moment for brides to be.

To see the full reveal of Darcey and Stacey's gowns, tune in to TLC on Monday, April 10 at 9 p.m.