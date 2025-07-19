Watch CBS News
Woman found dead inside Shelby Township apartment; 1 arrested

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

A person has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside a Shelby Township, Michigan, apartment Saturday morning, police said. 

Officers responded to the Lakeside Park Apartments on Lakeside Park Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a "suspicious circumstance" after someone called 911 and abruptly hung up. 

Police said officers at the scene found a woman who was dead inside one of the apartments. Someone has since been arrested, though details of the arrest weren't immediately known. 

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. 

There is no threat to the public, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.

