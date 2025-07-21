Watch CBS News
Local News

Sharrow Engineering building new manufacturing facility in Metro Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Taylor teen killed in fatal shooting, funeral today for Alex Habib, and other top stories
Taylor teen killed in fatal shooting, funeral today for Alex Habib, and other top stories 04:00

Sharrow Engineering and its marine division, Sharrow Marine, have announced a major expansion with a new manufacturing facility in Metro Detroit. 

Production at the new 60,000-square-foot facility is expected to start in September, and be fully operational by December. The site is at the Eastland Commerce Center industrial complex in Harper Woods, on the site of the former Eastland Center mall. 

The company said the development will more than triple its production capacity, allowing Sharrow to meet demand within the performance, commercial and defense marine markets of up to 2,000 units a month for its Sharrow Propeller. 

The manufacturing development complements the company's recent relocation of its headquarters to Michigan Central; and is another step toward Sharrow's commitment to the Detroit area. The company says it is "actively hiring" skilled workers, engineers and technicians in support of the expansion. 
 
"This expansion is a powerful statement about the future of propulsion technology and American manufacturing," said Greg Sharrow, Founder and CEO of Sharrow Engineering. "We're proud to grow our footprint in Detroit and continue building the most advanced propellers the world has ever seen." 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.