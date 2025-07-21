Sharrow Engineering building new manufacturing facility in Metro Detroit

Taylor teen killed in fatal shooting, funeral today for Alex Habib, and other top stories

Sharrow Engineering and its marine division, Sharrow Marine, have announced a major expansion with a new manufacturing facility in Metro Detroit.

Production at the new 60,000-square-foot facility is expected to start in September, and be fully operational by December. The site is at the Eastland Commerce Center industrial complex in Harper Woods, on the site of the former Eastland Center mall.

The company said the development will more than triple its production capacity, allowing Sharrow to meet demand within the performance, commercial and defense marine markets of up to 2,000 units a month for its Sharrow Propeller.

The manufacturing development complements the company's recent relocation of its headquarters to Michigan Central; and is another step toward Sharrow's commitment to the Detroit area. The company says it is "actively hiring" skilled workers, engineers and technicians in support of the expansion.



"This expansion is a powerful statement about the future of propulsion technology and American manufacturing," said Greg Sharrow, Founder and CEO of Sharrow Engineering. "We're proud to grow our footprint in Detroit and continue building the most advanced propellers the world has ever seen."