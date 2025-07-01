Sexual assault charges filed in 2013 case involving 12-year-old Wayne County girl

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a girl who was 12 years old when the incident happened in 2013.

Jarvis Ramon Butts, 42, of Detroit, faces first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under age 13 and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in this specific case, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Tuesday.

The victim in the 2013 case lived in New Boston at the time, and the assault happened at a home in Allen Park.

Arraignment took place June 30 in 24th District Court. Bond was set at $500,000 or a 10% bond. A probable cause conference is set for July 7.

"More complete facts and evidence will be placed on the record in court at the preliminary examination," Worthy said in her statement.

In a separate criminal case, Butts is facing first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity involving the death of Na'Ziyah Harris. That 13-year-old girl was last seen Jan. 9, 2024, and her body has never been found.