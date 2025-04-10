Macomb County says 1.2 million gallons of raw sewage overflows into Red Run Drain

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller is calling on the State of Michigan to take stricter enforcement against raw sewage overflowing into the Red Run Drain.

In a letter sent Wednesday to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Phillip Roose cited "yet another sickening release" of untreated sewage from Oakland County's George W. Kuhn Retention Treatment Basin.

The Kuhn Basin helps handle stormwater and sanitary flow from 14 communities in southeast Oakland County. During heavy rains, the basin overflows because of stormwater that rushes into the sewer system.

The Red Run Drain in Macomb County, as seen on April 3, 2025. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller

The April 3 incident, Miller said in her letter, resulted in 1.2 million gallons of raw sewage flowing into a section of Red Run just off Dequindre Road and 13 Mile Road. On the morning after that discharge, Macomb Public Works crews found remains of sanitary wipes, tampons and condoms stuck among the shrubs and trees in the Red Run Drain, near the outfall area.

"I am sure many more numerous waste products and floatables washed further downstream into the Clinton River and Lake St. Clair," Miller said in her letter to Roose. "These raw sewage discharges have occurred for many years, and nothing has ever been done."

The Red Run Drain in Macomb County, as seen on April 3, 2025. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller

The Kuhn Basin permit is currently in a renewal process, and EGLE is reviewing comments over the proposed renewal. With that timing in mind, Miller emphasized in her letter that the state needs to take tougher action. The suggestions she provided include separating storm sewers from sanitary flow, adding detention ponds, and creating natural stormwater filter spaces with shrubs and trees.

Her related complaint is that Oakland County has not been notifying Macomb County Public Works when such discharges happen. She asks that EGLE require that step so that downstream communities can be notified.