Macomb County says 1.2 million gallons of raw sewage overflows into Red Run Drain Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller is calling on the State of Michigan to take stricter enforcement against raw sewage overflowing into the Red Run Drain. In a letter sent Wednesday to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Phillip Roose cited "yet another sickening release" of untreated sewage from Oakland County's George W. Kuhn Retention Treatment Basin.