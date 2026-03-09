Michigan could see another round of severe weather late Tuesday

Here we go again ...

Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are expected across southeast Michigan Tuesday night into Wednesday as a powerful storm system moves through the Great Lakes. Forecast models show a low-pressure system tracking northeast across Lower Michigan, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms beginning Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday morning.

Severe weather outlook for Metro Detroit on March 9, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The most likely severe threats include damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and possibly small hail, with storms capable of producing locally intense downpours as rainfall totals could reach around 0.75–1.75 inches by Wednesday evening.

A few stronger thunderstorms could develop as storms move in from the west on Tuesday night and persist into Wednesday morning, spawning tornadoes for the area.

Severe weather threats for Metro Detroit on March 9, 2026. CBS News Detroit

These storms are forming because warm, moist air surging north from the Gulf of Mexico is colliding with a strong cold front and upper-level storm system moving in from the Plains, creating atmospheric instability. This clash of warm spring-like air with colder air aloft, combined with strong winds in the upper atmosphere, helps storms organize and sometimes become severe.

A similar setup produced severe storms and tornadoes in parts of Michigan and the Midwest last Friday, highlighting how early-season spring patterns can rapidly intensify storms across the region.

The CBS Next Weather Team is always here for you and will continue to track the threat of severe storms as it approaches Tuesday night. Stay safe and stay aware, family!