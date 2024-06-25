Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of Southeast Michigan Tuesday morning.

The watch is in effect for Lenawee, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through about noon.

Conditions are favorable for severe storms, with the possibility of wind gusts reaching 60+ mph and localized flooding. The storms are expected to move toward Metro Detroit but will weaken by the time they reach the Ann Arbor and Detroit areas.

After the rain showers end, hot conditions return to the region, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Then, there is a possibility of pop-up storms Tuesday afternoon.

There is also a possibility for storms Wednesday morning.

Stay with the CBS Detroit NEXT Weather Team for the latest updates on the storms heading toward Southeast Michigan.