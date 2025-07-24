Severe storms possible in Southeast Michigan Thursday afternoon and evening

Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to the extreme heat throughout Southeast Michigan.

While temperatures are one part of the equation, high dew points are another. The dew points will reach into the 70s, making it feel "swampy" outside and allowing added energy to fuel storms.

Storms are forecasted to reach Southeast Michigan between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Our greatest threat with these storms will be heavy rainfall in a short period of time followed by strong winds up to 60 mph. Secondary threats will include hail and isolated tornado chances.

Showers and storms, along with heat and humidity, will continue into Friday and the weekend, but the risk of severe weather will be diminished.

Stay tuned to your CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team for the latest information on air, online, or streaming on the CBS News Detroit app and Pluto TV.