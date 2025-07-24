Watch CBS News
Weather

Severe storms possible in Southeast Michigan Thursday afternoon and evening

By Karen Carter, Troy Bridges

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Alert Day. Extreme heat today. 7/24/2025
NEXT Weather Alert Day. Extreme heat today. 7/24/2025 03:00

Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to the extreme heat throughout Southeast Michigan. 

While temperatures are one part of the equation, high dew points are another. The dew points will reach into the 70s, making it feel "swampy" outside and allowing added energy to fuel storms.

dewpoint-forecast.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Storms are forecasted to reach Southeast Michigan between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. 

graf-precip-type-expanded2-4k.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

 Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

spc-outlook-d2.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Our greatest threat with these storms will be heavy rainfall in a short period of time followed by strong winds up to 60 mph. Secondary threats will include hail and isolated tornado chances.

severe-threat-scale.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Showers and storms, along with heat and humidity, will continue into Friday and the weekend, but the risk of severe weather will be diminished. 

am-7-day.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Stay tuned to your CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team for the latest information on air, online, or streaming on the CBS News Detroit app and Pluto TV. 

Karen Carter

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.