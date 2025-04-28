Several people escape safely from apartment fire in northeast Detroit

Farmington Hills to discuss deer population; NBA playoff hurdle for Pistons; and more top stories

Several people are reported to be safe after a fire after an apartment building in northeast Detroit.

The blaze was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday at a one-story apartment building in the 10300 block of Cadieux Road.

Detroit Fire Department reported that most of the units were vacant; however, there were five or six people inside the building. All of them got out safely, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The fire cause is under investigation.

