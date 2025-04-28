Watch CBS News
Several people escape safely from apartment fire in northeast Detroit

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Several people are reported to be safe after a fire after an apartment building in northeast Detroit. 

The blaze was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday at a one-story apartment building in the 10300 block of Cadieux Road. 

Detroit Fire Department reported that most of the units were vacant; however, there were five or six people inside the building. All of them got out safely, there were no immediate reports of injuries. 

The fire cause is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.     

