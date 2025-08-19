Sergei Fedorov's jersey number 91 to be retired by Detroit Red Wings

The career of professional hockey player Sergei Fedorov is being honored as his jersey number 91 will be retired by the Detroit Red Wings.

"We are honored to celebrate Sergei Fedorov and raise his #91 to its rightful place hanging in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena, among the all-time greats who have worn the Winged Wheel," Detroit Red Wings Governor and Chief Executive Officer Chris Ilitch said.

The ceremony will take place Jan. 12 when the Red Wings host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena. This will be the ninth retired number in the franchise's history.

"I'm extremely grateful for this tremendous honor," Fedorov said. "Thank you to everyone with the Red Wings organization, especially those who helped bring me to Detroit and gave me the chance to play for such a historic franchise."

A native of Pskov, Russia, Fedorov played for his country at three Winter Olympics and won other awards. He was one of the Soviet Union hockey players who defected to the United States at the dawn of the 1990s.

When Fedorov joined the Red Wings, the announcement said, he was issued number 91 as it was the inverse of Steve Yzerman's number 19.

Fedorov then played 13 seasons with the Red Wings from 1990-2003, including three years when they won Stanley Cup championships.

Fedorov was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015 and the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2016. He was also named one of the 100 greatest National Hockey League players in 2017.