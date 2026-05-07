Sentencing slated for Dale Warner in charges over the death of his wife

Dale Warner, a Michigan man accused of killing his wife, Dee Warner, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday in Lenawee County on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in her death.

He could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Dee Warner was reported missing in April 2021 after she was last seen at her home in Lenawee County. Her remains were found three years later, in August 2024, in a fertilizer tank on Dale Warner's property.

Dee and Dale Warner owned a trucking business with about 15 employees. They also had a farm business, raising crops, and a chemical company that sold fertilizer and seed, all based on their rural property. CBS News

Before her body was found, Dale Warner was arrested in November 2023 and charged with one count each of open homicide and tampering with evidence. The case was bound over to circuit court in June 2024.

The trial began on Feb. 12 in 39th Circuit Court in Adrian, with a jury returning a verdict on March 10.

The case received national attention and was featured on an episode of "48 Hours" in February 2025. It was also featured on "People Magazine Investigates" in January 2026.

The above video originally aired on March 10, 2026.